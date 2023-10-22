Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Supply Surge Dampens Futures Amid Seasonal Shifts

Highlights

Unions’ agreements in Australia avert strike, stabilize supply.

US storage build surpasses forecasts, indicating ample supply.

Seasonal weather changes expected to affect demand.

Spot market trades below front-month futures, showing bearish sentiment.

Natural Gas Futures Experience Downturn

Last week witnessed a notable decline in natural gas futures, primarily driven by three factors: the averting of a potential strike in Australia, a larger than anticipated storage build in the US, and seasonal weather forecasts. These elements directly impacted the supply and demand projections, thus influencing the market dynamics.

Supply Dynamics Unveiled

On the supply front, a significant development came from Australia, where an alliance of unions reached agreements on pay and conditions at Chevron’s LNG facilities, averting a strike that threatened to disrupt operations. Additionally, the US Energy Information Administration reported a substantial increase in natural gas storage by 97 billion cubic feet for the week ending October 13, surpassing the average analyst forecast of 83 billion cubic feet. This increase in storage suggests a significant supply build, positioning the market with ample supply.

Demand Outlook Amid Seasonal Changes

Weather patterns significantly impact natural gas demand, primarily due to its usage for heating. The seasonal weather forecasts indicate a shift towards cooler temperatures, which traditionally would spur heating demand. However, despite these forecasts, the spot market, especially at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, has been trading below front-month futures for a substantial portion of the year, reflecting a bearish sentiment in the demand outlook.

Market Arbitrage Opportunities

The prevailing price disparity between spot and front-month futures has presented an arbitrage opportunity for traders. By capitalizing on this price difference, traders can buy spot gas, store it, and later sell a futures contract, effectively locking in arbitrage profits. This scenario illuminates the dynamics at play in the futures market, influenced by both supply and demand factors alongside market strategies employed by traders.

Bearish Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead into next week, the short-term forecast remains bearish. The continuous slide in natural gas futures, hitting a two-week low last Friday, underscores the prevailing market sentiment. Despite the potential uptick in heating demand and rising LNG export levels, the excess supply, record output, and lower spot prices are dominating the market narrative. The continuous supply influx, paired with a weak demand outlook, are key elements for traders to weigh, as they maneuver through the complex landscape of the natural gas market.

