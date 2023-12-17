Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Poised for Gain Amid Strong Demand Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Gain on Higher Demand Forecasts

U.S. natural gas futures ended last week down 3.15%, yet displayed resilience by rebounding from a multi-month low. On Friday, they rallied, rising about 4% to reach a one-week high. This recovery was spurred by expectations of heightened demand in the upcoming week, exceeding earlier forecasts. The robust flow to LNG export plants, coupled with the market’s bounce back despite high production levels and projections of mild weather with reduced heating needs, underscores the market’s volatility. It also reflects a bullish sentiment predominantly influenced by anticipated demand increases.

EIA Weekly Storage Report Insights

Weekly Natural Gas

The Energy Information Administration’s report indicated a decrease in natural gas storage, yet stocks remain higher year-over-year and above the five-year average. This comfortable supply situation typically suggests bearish pressure on prices, but the recent market recovery emphasizes the stronger influence of demand factors in the current pricing.

Investor Engagement and Trading Trends

The week saw intensified investor interest in natural gas, evident from the spike in open interest in NYMEX futures and record-high contracts in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG). This indicates market participants are bracing for significant price movements or volatility in the near future.

LNG Exports and Long-Term Price Outlook

Delays in new LNG export facilities might moderate U.S. demand and price forecasts for 2024, yet the robust global demand for natural gas is expected to exert upward pressure on U.S. prices in the long term, especially as new export facilities commence operations.

Supply Versus Demand

Despite record production in the U.S. suggesting a strong supply, the forecast for increased demand next week, even against the backdrop of expected mild weather, underlines a bullish market outlook. The anticipated seasonal demand increase could outpace the effects of mild weather and robust supply, potentially pushing prices higher.

Baker Hughes Gas Rigs Report and Future Production

The Baker Hughes report showed a reduction in active oil and natural gas rigs, which may hint at a future decrease in output. This potential reduction in production, alongside current demand forecasts, supports a bullish outlook for natural gas prices in the short term.

Outlook for the Upcoming Week

The natural gas market is showing signs of a bullish trend for the upcoming week, influenced by the expected rise in demand. Despite strong supply signals and mild weather predictions, the market’s response to demand projections and LNG export activities will be crucial in shaping price movements. Investor sentiment, reacting to these market conditions, is likely to continue driving volatility in the natural gas market.

