Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Mild Weather Curbs Winter Price Hikes

U.S. Natural Gas Market Trends

In the U.S. natural gas market, a subtle uptick has been observed for the second consecutive session, suggesting a potential consolidation phase following a sharp downturn. Trading at 2.727, up by 0.63%, as of 12:56 GMT, the market is yet to display a clear shift in trend, influenced heavily by mild weather and robust production.

Weather Forecasts and Production Dynamics

According to NatGasWeather, the forecast for the next 15 days remains predominantly bearish, with warmer than normal temperatures expected across most of the U.S. The truly cold air is confined to Northern Canada. In the immediate term, the northern U.S. will experience rain and snow but with mild temperatures, while the southern states will enjoy dry and comfortable conditions, with a cooldown predicted towards the weekend. This mild weather scenario contributes to lighter demand for natural gas.

Recent Market Movements

Tuesday’s session saw a 3% rise in natural gas futures, driven by short-term forecasts of colder weather and a spike in heating demand. However, this increase comes against a backdrop of near-record U.S. production, allowing for a stronger gas storage position. Current stockpiles are approximately 7.2% higher than typical levels for this time of year.

Winter Outlook and Demand Projections

Despite recent price fluctuations, the broader market sentiment remains bearish for the winter season. Record production levels and ample gas storage are dampening expectations of significant price hikes. Meteorological projections suggest alternating weather patterns, with warmer phases likely to suppress demand. LSEG anticipates a rise in U.S. gas demand, including exports, but these increases are within expected seasonal variations.

Bearish Sentiment Prevails

The confluence of mild weather forecasts, sustained high production, and strong gas reserves paints a bearish picture for the U.S. natural gas market in the short term. The absence of factors that typically drive up prices, such as severe cold spells or supply constraints, suggests limited upward price movement in the near future.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

The natural gas market currently exhibits a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment. The daily price of 2.737 is positioned above the 200-day moving average of 2.628, indicating a potential upward trend in the longer term. However, it remains below the 50-day moving average of 3.072, suggesting some resistance to upward movements in the short term.

The price is hovering close to the minor support level of 2.690, which if held, may reinforce the bullish sentiment. Yet, it’s still below the minor resistance level of 2.838, implying the need for a decisive break above this point to confirm a stronger bullish trend.

The current positioning of the price between the main support and minor resistance levels points to a cautiously optimistic outlook, with potential for both upward and downward movements.

