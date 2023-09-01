Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Heightened Volatility Amid Weather Extremes to Labor Strife

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

A climatic paradox: Despite seasonally cooler weather, meteorologists forecast a hot September, muddying the U.S. natural gas futures.

Hurricane Idalia’s devastating impact has thrown a wrench into the supply-demand dynamic, leaving 173,000 homes and businesses powerless.

Australia’s labor unrest: Employees at Chevron’s key LNG facilities reject a pay deal, ratcheting upglobal marketuncertainties.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports a 32-bcf gas storage increase, confounding analyst forecasts and challenging market predictions.

Natural Gas and the Weather Game

The U.S. natural gas futures market is currently a mixed bag, affected by various weather forecasts and a potential decrease in demand due to Hurricane Idalia. Despite declining air-conditioning use with seasonally cooler weather, meteorologists suggest temperatures will stay hotter than average until mid-September.

Storage Builds and Supply Imbalance

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that utilities added 32 billion cubic feet of gas to storage in the week ending August 25. This figure not only surpassed the 25-bcf increase analysts had forecast but also contradicted expectations as extreme heat in the central U.S. led to increased air conditioner usage. Meanwhile, Texas continues to experience high temperatures, compelling businesses and households to keep their air conditioners running.

Outages from Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia’s destruction has left over 173,000 homes and businesses without power in Florida and Georgia, adding to the market’s uncertainties. This situation has complicated the supply-demand equation, particularly in regions where utilities were already stretched thin due to ongoing heatwaves.

Australian Labor Strife Causes Market Jitters

Adding to the complexities are upcoming work stoppages at two of Australia’s largest LNG facilities. Workers at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities rejected the company’s offer on pay and conditions, posing a significant risk to the global natural gas markets. Industrial action will commence unless a resolution is found, adding another layer of unpredictability to an already volatile situation.

Short-term Outlook

The short-term outlook for natural gas is bearish, given the multiplicity of factors affecting both supply and demand. From extreme weather conditions in the U.S. to labor disputes in Australia, traders have more than enough to consider in their speculations. Chevron, among others, is under pressure to avoid disruptions that could force additional market volatility.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Natural Gas

The Natural Gas market’s current 4-hour price at 2.813 is above both the 200-4H moving average (2.660) and the 50-4H moving average (2.623), indicating a bullish short-term trend. This uptrend is further supported by the RSI reading of 63.86, suggesting strong momentum but still below the overbought threshold.

While the price is currently positioned between the main support area of 2.674-2.636 and a considerably higher resistance area of 3.027-3.091, there’s no immediate threat of reaching these limits. Given the above indicators and positioning, the market sentiment for Natural Gas in the 4-hour chart can be considered bullish.

