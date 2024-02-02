Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Gains Capped by Expectations of Lower Demand

Key Points

EIA reports a significant withdrawal from natural gas storage.

Warmer weather forecasts suggest reduced heating demand.

LNG export reductions influence U.S. gas futures market.

U.S. Natural Gas Market Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Recent trends in U.S. natural gas futures have been shaped by a mix of storage data, weather forecasts, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand. Despite a slight rise in futures on Friday, the broader context reveals a complex interplay of factors influencing the market.

At 14:00 GMT, Natural Gas Futures are trading $2.031, up $0.054 or +2.73%.

Storage and Production Shifts

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a withdrawal of 197 billion cubic feet (bcf) from natural gas storage for the week ending January 26. This figure was in line with analyst expectations and slightly above the five-year average. Despite this, U.S. natural gas futures are hovering near nine-month lows, influenced by warmer-than-normal weather reducing heating demand.

In terms of production, the U.S. Lower 48 states saw a decrease in output, averaging 103.8 bcfd in January, down from December’s record high of 108.0 bcfd. This drop in production reflects the volatile nature of gas output, which is sensitive to weather conditions and operational disruptions.

Weather and Demand Outlook

Meteorologists expect warmer temperatures to persist in the Lower 48 states until mid-February, which may keep heating demand subdued. However, a slight cooldown next week could stimulate a marginal increase in demand. Forecasts anticipate U.S. gas demand, including exports, to rise modestly from 126.7 bcfd to 127.5 bcfd in the coming week.

LNG Export Dynamics

Another crucial factor is the reduced gas flows to major U.S. LNG export plants, which averaged 13.9 bcfd in January, a decrease from December’s 14.7 bcfd. The ongoing outage at Freeport LNG’s Texas facility is a significant contributor to this downtrend, leaving more gas domestically available. Analysts suggest that U.S. LNG feedgas might not reach record levels again until Freeport LNG resumes full operations, expected in mid to late February.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the current supply-demand dynamics and the warmer weather outlook, the short-term forecast for U.S. natural gas futures leans bearish. The market is likely to remain sensitive to weather changes and LNG export activities in the coming weeks. Traders should closely monitor these factors for potential impacts on pricing and market trends.

Technical Analysis

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.