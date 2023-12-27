Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Futures Surge on Weather, Middle East Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US natural gas futures hit highest since early December

European markets react to Middle East tensions

Short-term forecast: US bullish, Europe stable

US Natural Gas Futures Reach Highest Levels Since Early December

The US natural gas prices are higher on Wednesday, reaching their best level since December 7. This surge, primarily driven by expectations of increased demand due to a potential January cold streak, has brought the February natural gas trading to $2.522, marking a 4.26% rise. However, experts suggest tempering expectations as typical winter conditions don’t guarantee a significant demand spike unless extreme weather events like a Polar Vortex occur.

Storage and LNG Demand Influencing Market

Ample natural gas storage is currently balancing the market, but there’s growing interest due to anticipated long-term increases in LNG demand. According to NatGasWeather, despite one of the warmest Decembers on record, natural gas prices have remained resilient. The market is reacting more strongly to colder trends, signaling a bullish inclination, even as warmer trends have only caused minor dips.

European Markets React to Geopolitical Tensions

In Europe, natural gas futures have seen a notable jump, largely in response to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza. The instability, including US strikes on Iraqi targets and attacks in the Red Sea, has raised concerns over energy export routes, pushing benchmark contracts in the Netherlands up by as much as 6%. The market remains vigilant, with LNG cargoes altering routes to avoid the Red Sea.

Mild Weather and High Inventories in Europe

Despite geopolitical tensions, Europe’s natural gas prices have been relatively stable, and the market is set to end the year with a significant decline. High fuel inventories and subdued demand, coupled with mild weather expected into early January, suggest a comfortable heating season ahead for Europe. This stability has allowed countries like Germany and Denmark to marginally increase their gas stockpiles.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead, the short-term forecast for the US natural gas market appears cautiously bullish, hinged on weather patterns and demand fluctuations. In Europe, the outlook remains more stable due to high inventories and expected mild weather, despite underlying geopolitical risks.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Analyzing the natural gas market with the provided technical indicators suggests a mixed sentiment. The current price of 2.539 is below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 3.103 and 2.891 respectively, indicating a bearish trend in the longer term. However, the price is approaching the minor resistance level of 2.590, which if broken, could signal a shift towards bullish sentiment in the short term.

The lack of specified support levels means the focus is on these resistance thresholds. The market’s behavior around these key resistance points will be crucial in determining the short-term market direction for natural gas.

Overall, the current positioning below the moving averages points to bearish sentiment, but with potential for a shift if resistance levels are breached.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.