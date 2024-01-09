Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Frigid Forecasts Fuel Surge to 2-Month High

FXEmpire.com -

Surge in Natural Gas Prices

U.S. natural gas futures are witnessing a significant surge, reaching their highest level since November 17, as fresh weather reports predict robust demand. As of 14:00 GMT, prices are up by over 4%, a direct response to anticipated colder temperatures and strong demand in the coming days.

Weather-Driven Demand Fluctuations

The recent weather models show a shift towards colder conditions, especially for next week. This change has notably influenced natural gas prices, which initially plummeted on Monday due to warmer trends but later rebounded sharply. The expected strong storms across the Northwest and the eastern U.S., accompanied by snow and gusty winds, are set to increase demand, particularly as frigid temperatures spread across the country.

Market Dynamics and Monday’s Recap

Despite a 4% drop in prices on Monday, due to high storage levels, midday forecasts turned bullish. Analysts point out that gas storage is currently 12.2% above the norm for this season. Additionally, energy markets are responding to broader movements in oil futures and potential freeze-offs in production due to extreme cold.

Supply and Demand Trends

The supply of natural gas has slightly decreased from December’s record levels, with meteorologists predicting warmer-than-normal conditions until mid-January, followed by a colder spell. This is expected to boost demand significantly, potentially leading to record-high daily gas demand on January 15. Gas exports have also seen an uptick in January, contributing to the demand surge.

Short-term Forecast: Bullish Outlook

Given the current trends, the short-term outlook for natural gas futures appears bullish. The combination of colder weather forecasts, increasing demand for heating, and the potential for production disruptions due to freeze-offs suggests a continued upward trajectory in prices. However, traders should remain alert to any changes in weather patterns and production levels, which could rapidly influence market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

The current daily price of Natural Gas at 3.141 is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 2.635 and 2.847 respectively, indicating a bullish trend.

This price level is also above the main support at 2.874, further reinforcing the bullish sentiment. While the current price is below the minor resistance at 3.315, the close proximity suggests potential for upward movement.

Overall, the market sentiment for Natural Gas, considering its position relative to key moving averages and support/resistance levels, leans bullish. The focus remains on whether it can sustain momentum to breach the minor resistance and approach the main resistance at 3.516.

