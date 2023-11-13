Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Fluctuating Futures in Response to Weather Shifts

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. Natural Gas Futures: A Fluctuating Market

U.S. natural gas futures saw an increase on Monday, with traders responding to higher national demand due to cooler temperatures across various U.S. regions. This surge may have been influenced by a sudden cold wave, dropping temperatures significantly in areas including the Plains and Texas.

At 13:35 GMT, natural gas futures are trading $3.163, up $0.130 or +4.39%.

Short-Lived Rally Amid Changing Weather Patterns

The market’s strength may be short-lived as forecasts predict a return to lighter demand with above-normal temperatures expected across most U.S. regions. Traders are speculating whether this rally, possibly spurred by short-covering after a forecast change, will sustain in the face of warm high pressure and near-record warmth in the Midwest.

Market Technicals and Investor Behavior

The market was hovering around oversold conditions post-Friday’s session, prompting technical reactions. Open interest in natural gas futures saw an increase on Friday, despite a decrease in trading volume, indicating a cautious investor approach.

Global LNG Market: Subdued Demand and Price Trends

In the global arena, LNG exports face a bleak outlook with European gas storage nearly full. Spot LNG prices for North Asia delivery have slipped, failing to gain the usual seasonal increase. Asia’s LNG imports are forecast to rise, with China leading the charge, but Japan and India show mixed trends.

European LNG Imports and U.S. Exports

Europe’s LNG imports are expected to rise in November, although still lower than the previous year. The region’s high gas inventories reduce the need for additional LNG. The U.S. is emerging as a key LNG exporter to both Asia and Europe, with November imports expected to reach new highs.

Market Forecast: Cautious Optimism Amid Supply-Demand Dynamics

Overall, the market sentiment for U.S. natural gas futures remains cautiously optimistic, balancing the immediate impacts of weather patterns and technical market reactions with broader global LNG demand and supply dynamics.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural gas is currently trading at 3.158, positioning itself above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 2.594 and 3.002 respectively. This placement above the key moving averages indicates a bullish sentiment in both the medium and short-term perspectives.

The current price is hovering near the minor resistance level of 3.184. If it surpasses this threshold, the focus will shift towards testing the main resistance at 3.434.

Conversely, if the price experiences a pullback, it may seek support initially at 3.002, with a more significant support level at 2.838.

The market’s current stance above both crucial moving averages, coupled with its proximity to minor resistance, suggests a predominantly bullish market sentiment in the immediate term for natural gas.

