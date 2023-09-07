Natural Gas Prices Forecast: EIA Report to Push Stocks Above Five-Year Average

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US gas futures decline, influenced by global events.

EIA expected to report 38 Bcf build.

Australian strike pause impacts LNG price dynamics.

Short-term outlook for gas remains bearish.

US Market Response to Global Developments

US Natural Gas futures showed a modest decline on Thursday, facing pressure just before the anticipated release of the government’s weekly storage report. This downward trajectory brought the futures market to its lowest since June 13. Factors influencing this include the expected easing of demand next week and a notable pause in a looming strike in Australia. As of 10:30 GMT, October’s natural gas stands at $2.507, witnessing a $0.003 or -0.12% dip.

Weekly Storage Report and Historical Context

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is gearing up for its weekly storage report release at 14:30 GMT. Projections hint at a build of 38 Bcf for the week ending September 1. An overview reveals that working gas in storage tallied at 3,115 Bcf by August 25, 2023. This indicates a net increase of 32 Bcf compared to the preceding week. When set against previous year’s data, current stocks are 484 Bcf higher, and 249 Bcf over the five-year average.

The Australian Strike Pause and Its Impact

In Australia, workers at Chevron’s liquefied natural gas facilities chose to temporarily halt a planned strike, mere hours before its initiation. While the reason remains unclear, the strike pause coincides with ongoing disputes over pay and conditions. Subsequent to the news of the strike pause, the Dutch October natural gas contract experienced a significant 7.2% drop to 31.45 euros per MWh. This development comes amidst Chevron’s engagement in mediation talks, steered by the Fair Work Commission of Australia.

Global LNG Dynamics and US Natural Gas

Australia’s stature as the world’s leading LNG exporter amplifies the importance of these developments. Given that Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone ventures collectively contribute to over 5% of global LNG capacity, potential disruptions can have far-reaching consequences. Meanwhile, US natural gas futures dropped by approximately 3% on Wednesday due to moderating heat forecasts over the forthcoming two weeks.

Forecast: Bearish Short-Term Outlook

The present landscape paints a bearish picture for the short term. This is compounded by the Texas grid operator, ERCOT’s, predictions of higher temperatures leading to greater electrical demand. Although the U.S. is poised to outpace Australia and Qatar to become the world’s premier LNG supplier in 2023, immediate market dynamics, impacted by supply-demand fluctuations and global events, present challenges.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Natural Gas

The Natural Gas market is currently exhibiting bearish signals. The current 4-hour price at 2.507 is lower than the previous 4-hour close of 2.511, indicating a slight downward trend. Both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages are above the current price at 2.652 and 2.660 respectively, suggesting potential resistance levels. This is further emphasized by an RSI of 28.60, which is well within the oversold territory.

Support is identified between 2.542 and 2.487, while resistance lies between 2.636 and 2.674. Given these factors, the market sentiment leans towards the bearish side.

