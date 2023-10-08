Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Bullish Wave Amid Supply Disruptions, Weather

Highlights

Natural Gas futures reach eight-month peak, driven by dwindling output and growing exports.

Labor discord at Chevron’s Australian LNG sites may constrict global supply, pushing prices up.

Bullish natural gas market steps into next week, eyeing supply hurdles and rising demand.

Rising Tensions in Natural Gas Markets Amid Geopolitical and Supply Dynamics

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. natural gas market is exhibiting a blend of bullish factors as futures recently hit an eight-month peak. This uptrend is primarily fueled by diminished output, escalating exports, and anticipations of a seasonal uptick in heating demand. Simultaneously, labor unrest at key LNG facilities and variable renewable energy output are adding layers of complexity to the market dynamics.

Supply Disruptions Abroad and at Home

The labor discord at Chevron’s LNG export facilities in Western Australia is a notable concern. As Australia stood as the top LNG exporter in 2022, any further strikes could constrict global supply, propelling LNG prices upward. In a domino effect, the U.S., poised to become the premier LNG exporter by 2023, might experience a price surge. Additionally, a reported decline in the operational oil and natural gas rigs by U.S. energy firms for three consecutive weeks signals a tightening domestic supply.

Renewable Energy Variability

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) alerts on a forthcoming solar eclipse on October 14, poised to temporarily dent solar power generation. Although this event falls on a weekend, reducing its impact, it brings to light the dependency on gas-fired generators to fill the renewable energy gaps. Over the past year, gas contributed to nearly 45% of the total power generated in ERCOT, a figure likely to rise with any renewable output disruptions.

Market Reactions

The market has been responding to these cues with a continuous rise in gas futures, marking a 9% increase over the week, building on the previous week’s 11% gain. This upward movement also resonates in Dutch and British wholesale gas prices, which have been nudged higher amid the looming supply concerns from Australia and the cooler onset of October enhancing heating demand.

Short-term Weekly Forecast

As we step into the upcoming week, the natural gas market is anticipated to sustain its bullish temperament, largely influenced by the supply disruptions and escalating demand stirred by cooler weather forecasts. The recent labor discord in Australia’s LNG sector could echo through the global markets, potentially bolstering U.S. LNG prices. Similarly, any further declines in domestic rig counts could serve as a bullish catalyst.

On the renewable energy front, while the solar eclipse in Texas is a transient event, it underscores the vital backup role of gas-fired generators. Should there be any unforeseen hiccups in renewable output, a short-term spike in gas demand could be on the horizon. The previous week’s uptrend of a 9% rise in gas futures showcases a market that is responsive to these dynamics.

However, traders should proceed with caution as the mix of geopolitical, domestic, and renewable energy factors could introduce volatility, potentially damping the bullish trend. The weekly outlook highlights a fluid market scenario where close tracking of geopolitical events, supply-demand dynamics, and renewable energy output will be key for navigating the natural gas market’s ups and downs.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.