Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Bearish Trend Continues Amid High Supply, Mild Weather

Natural gas prices drop due to high supply, mild weather.

Consecutive weekly falls in natural gas futures.

U.S. LNG exports rise, but domestic prices unaffected.

Monday Dip Reflects Ongoing Trend

U.S. natural gas prices opened the week with a decline, continuing the pattern of the previous week’s significant price drop. This Monday, the market registered another downturn, influenced by persistently high supply levels and milder-than-expected weather conditions, which have subdued demand.

Review of Recent Market Movements

Last week, natural gas futures marked their third consecutive weekly fall, reaching a two-month low. The decline was attributed to a combination of robust storage levels and forecasts predicting milder weather, leading to reduced heating needs. The early price action on Monday further confirmed this trend, with January natural gas trading notably lower.

Supply Surplus and Weather Forecasts Drive Bearish Outlook

The bearish outlook for natural gas prices is underpinned by a supply surplus, evidenced by the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s report of lower-than-expected withdrawals from storage and record-high production levels. Additionally, the mild weather forecast, including the potential impact of El Niño, points to decreased heating demand, further contributing to the bearish sentiment.

LNG Exports and European Market Influences

Despite a record increase in LNG exports from the U.S., domestic market prices remain largely unaffected due to the existing supply glut. In contrast, Europe’s natural gas market, currently stable, remains sensitive to global events that can swiftly alter price dynamics.

Market Outlook Amidst Modest Demand

The convergence of high supply, moderate weather forecasts, and subdued demand signals a continued bearish trend for U.S. natural gas prices. While global factors could introduce some variability, the current domestic market conditions indicate a likelihood of sustained lower prices in the near term, barring any significant changes in weather patterns or international supply disruptions.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

Natural Gas Futures, currently priced at 2.737, are positioned between the 200-day moving average of 2.614 and the 50-day moving average of 3.060. This indicates a neutral to bearish trend as the price is closer to the 200-day moving average but below the 50-day one.

The price is below the minor resistance level of 2.838 and further below the main resistance at 3.002, reinforcing this bearish inclination.

The current market sentiment for Natural Gas Futures seems to lean towards a bearish outlook, given its positioning relative to these key technical indicators.

