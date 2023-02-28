Natural gas prices could rise this year on China demand revival

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Natural gas prices could pick up this year as demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) revives in Asia, particularly in China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

Although high by historic standards, natural gas prices have fallen in the last few months after a milder-than-expected winter kept storage levels healthy and boosted supply in Europe.

COVID-19 restrictions caused demand in China, the world's largest natural gas importer, to slump last year. Coupled with mild weather in north-east Asia, the result was a 2% decline in Asian consumption.

But as China's economic growth rebounds following the end of lockdowns, its domestic LNG demand could increase by 10% this year, the IEA said in a quarterly report on gas markets.

If prices continue to fall and economic activity recovers quickly, China's demand could grow as much as 35%, it added.

This would spark competition in the LNG market and could lead prices return to the levels seen last summer, when gas prices for European buyers hit records.

"China is the great unknown in 2023. If global LNG demand returns to pre-crisis levels, that will only intensify competition on global markets and inevitably push prices up again," Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA's director of energy markets and security, said.

Global gas consumption fell by around 1.6% last year, with Europe reducing demand by as much as 13% as high prices forced some industries to cut production and consumers to turn down heating.

The volume of LNG shipped to Europe, meanwhile, increased by 63% last year, and the value of global LNG trade hit an all-time high of $450 billion, the IEA said.

In Europe, some countries increased investment in LNG infrastructure as they sought alternatives to Russian pipeline gas, but the IEA report said the spending had been limited by rising construction costs and a reluctance to commit to new contracts due to long-term uncertainty over the use of fossil fuel.

Elsewhere, it said some pre-investment projects have made progress towards a final decision, including some in north America and Qatar.

ANALYSIS-Healthy gas storage warms Europe, but not enough

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.