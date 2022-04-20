Natural Gas Prices Are Up—Here’s How To Save On Your Energy Bill

Your energy bill is about to get more expensive. On April 18, U.S. natural gas prices jumped to their highest level since September 2008, topping out around $8.07. Prices have dropped a bit since then, but they closed on Tuesday at a level well above the norm for the last decade.

That’s tough news for consumers. About half of homes in the U.S. use natural gas for space and water heating, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). With inflation at a 40-year high, surging natural gas prices are yet another blow for consumers.

Here’s why natural gas prices are rising—and how you can get relief.

Why Are Natural Gas Prices Rising?

There are three culprits behind rising natural gas prices: Geopolitics, a bout of unexpectedly cool U.S. weather in early spring and inflation.

The geopolitical problem is pretty clear: Since Russia invaded Ukraine, drawing sanctions on Russian oil and natural gas exports, prices have spiked.

Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and it’s looking elsewhere for suppliers, including the U.S. In late March, the White House announced it would increase natural gas shipments to Europe to help wean the continent off Russian energy—but this crunches the global energy supply.

In addition to external demand, the U.S. is dealing with increased demand at home. A late winter storm is expected to hit the northeastern U.S. this week, with as much as two feet of snow expected in some areas. The freezing temperatures will result in homes cranking up the heat and increased demand for gas compared to more typical, warmer April weather.

Inflation is making nearly everything more expensive and U.S. energy costs are no exception. Natural gas prices have increased 21.6% over the last year, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). And that figure doesn’t even include the most recent surge in prices seen this month. A sharp increase in demand as the economy recovered from Covid-19 has accounted for much of the price surge.

How to Save Money on Your Energy Bill

If your home runs on natural gas, then an increase in your energy bill won’t be welcome news. Consider these tips to save money on your energy bill.

1. Install a programmable thermostat

Technology can be a great asset, especially when making your home more energy-efficient. Deane Biermeier, who has been a contractor for more than three decades and is a contributor to Forbes Home, says installing a smart thermostat can help lower your energy bill.

Programmable thermostats allow you to set a desired temperature for different times of the day. For example, you can set the temperature higher when you leave for work each morning, and have it cool back down a little before you return home, instead of having it run on a cool temperature all day.

Some of these programmable thermostats learn your habits over time, says Biermeier, and will program themselves independently. He adds that people with “average to high DIY skills” can install these on their own.

Consumers can expect to see a decrease in their energy bills as soon as a month after installing a programmable thermostat, Biermeier says.

2. Adjust your water heater tank’s temperature

Hot water is a necessity, especially when there are freezing temperatures outside. But most people likely have their water heater tanks set at a much higher temperature than what’s actually needed.

According to Biereier, the standard water heater temperature for a home is about 120 degrees, but some models allow temperatures to go up to as high as 140 degrees. He says that many people turn their heaters up to the maximum temperature, thinking it will speed up the rate at which they get hot water—but it doesn’t work that way, and it requires more energy.

“Your water heater has to work hard to keep it at that temperature,” Biereier says. “You burn off a lot of extra energy to just have that water sit around and be hot.”

Biereier says you can turn your water heater tank to as low as 105 degrees, adding that it’ll be sufficient for those who mostly take showers and don’t fill up their bathtub often.

3. Get an energy audit

If you feel that you’ve exhausted all your options to create an energy-efficient home, but still face mountainous energy bills, consider getting an energy audit done on your home.

During this process, a home assessor will use different equipment to find sources of energy loss, such as insulation deterioration and areas of air leakage. After an assessment, you will be provided with a list of recommended improvements to save energy within your home.

If you can’t afford to make home improvements, some states provide energy savings assistance programs. In California, for example, individuals making $34,840 or less can qualify for this type of assistance.

Some local energy utility companies offer energy audits for free, but it can also be conducted by outside companies with an average cost of around $400. The Department of Energy recommends using the Residential Energy Services Network to find a certified energy assessor near you.

