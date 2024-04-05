Natural Gas Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal on Rally Above Today’s High

FXEmpire.com -

Further weakness in natural gas leads to support at 1.755 and an intraday bounce. The decline earlier in Friday’s session completed a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement before buyers took control. Natural gas is on track to close in the green if the close is above the open, as it is at the time of this writing.

The prior pullback triggered a bullish reversal after two days and the same may happen in this current pullback. If today’s low continues to hold as support, it will mark a successful test of support at the purple 20-Day MA and is a sign of improving short-term strength.

Rally Above Today’s High Signals Further Upside

Heading into next week, a bullish signal will be generated on a rally above today’s high of 1.82. That should mark the completion of the current pullback and set the stage for moving higher. Nevertheless, a rally above yesterday’s high of 1.85 provides greater confidence that demand is improving as it would also mark an advance back above the 50-Day MA, now at 1.84.

That should prepare natural gas for a rally above the most recent swing high of 1.91. It will trigger a continuation of the advancing CD leg of a rising ABCD pattern with an initial target at 2.08. A daily close above the 50-Day line would provide a key signal confirming an improving uptrend as the natural gas has traded below the 50-Day line since mid-January.

Weekly Bullish Reversal Intact

A bullish reversal triggered this week on the weekly chart and the week will end with a higher weekly high and higher weekly low, a sign of a developing uptrend. Support on the weekly chart was seen this week at the 8-Week MA. It is a sign of improving strength in the weekly time frame. However, the week is on track to close relatively weak, in the lower half of the week’s range and below last week’s high of 1.83. What it tells us is that the longer-time frame pattern has become more bullish. And the larger time frames impact price behavior in the shorter time frames. A variety of possible upside targets are marked on the chart. The first is at the completion of the ABCD pattern.

