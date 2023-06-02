Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Sees More Downward Pressure for Now

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 05.06.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have observed a slight dip during the trading session on Friday, hinting towards an anticipated downward shift towards the $2.00 mark. In all likelihood, this pivotal point will be approached soon, marking a forecasted lower boundary for the summer range. The ability to drop below this pivotal $2.00 point remains a topic of speculation, given its significance.

The volatility of the market is expected to persist, with short-term rallies anticipated to be counterbalanced by investors looking to take profits. Given the current market conditions, there’s a lack of impetus suggesting any drastic change soon. This can be partly attributed to the predicted drop in industrial demand, leading to decreased consumption of natural gas.

The upcoming recession forecasts darker times for energy consumption, negatively impacting natural gas markets. However, it is important to note that the primary use of natural gas lies in heating purposes. With summer approaching, the demand in the northern hemisphere is naturally expected to decrease. This seasonal fluctuation could explain the observed oscillation in the market.

Even in the event of breaking below the $2.00 threshold, support is expected until the $1.80 level. A drastic alteration in market trends can only be expected if the price descends below this level.

In the meantime, we anticipate a scenario of repeated fluctuations within this range. Investors with range-bound systems can find ample opportunities in these trends. The stochastic oscillator has recently proven to be a useful tool in these circumstances. As we approach the crucial $2.00 level, signs of support and short-term bounce back would be key indicators to watch out for, ready to pivot and play the other side yet again.

Ultimately, the natural gas market, fraught with noise and slight decreases, continues to hold a strong range. Investors should be ready to exploit the opportunities provided by these range-bound trading conditions, with careful consideration of the key levels outlined.

