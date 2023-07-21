Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Stagnate on Friday

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 24.07.23

FXEmpire.com

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have done very little early on Friday, as it looks like we are digesting some of the big gains that we got on Thursday. All things being equal, I do think that we are getting ready to go to the $3.00 level given enough time, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that a lot of people would be paying attention to. With that being the situation, then it’s very likely that if we break above there will be a lot of “FOMO trading” coming into the picture, as traders will try to take advantage of such an obvious breakout.

Underneath, the 50-Day EMA offers support, and therefore I think that you continue to see plenty of buyers on dips, as we continue to build this longer-term bottom. All things being equal, I do think that it’s only a matter of time before we break out, and with that in mind I like the idea of adding to my position. In general, the market is building up a lot of pressure, and I do think that as we go later into the summer, it’s likely that we will see this market jump higher.

I have no interest in shorting natural gas, due to the fact that the seasonal play suggests that we will be in the range, and even though short-term traders may be able to take advantage of it, quite frankly I think that if you are patient enough, you will get the breakout that could be very profitable. I use the ETF market myself being an American, but those in other countries can use the CFD market in order to manage position size much easier than you can in the futures market. After all, we don’t know exactly when the market breaks out, but it certainly looks as if it will. I need to be able to hang on to the trade for the longer term, and I suspect that by fall, I might be able to double my money.

