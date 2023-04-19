Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Pull Back

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 20.04.23

FXEmpire.com

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Over the last couple of sessions, we see natural gas do a little bit of a recovery, but ultimately it is still a very bearish market. The fact that the Wednesday candlestick was very negative doesn’t surprise me, although what I do wish I would see is more of a recovery so I can start shorting from a higher level. While you do have the ability to short this market on a lower timeframe, if you are trying to do more of a swing trade it is going to be difficult until we start rallying significantly again. I think at this point, we have a situation where the market is more likely than not to see a lot of volatility, but it still should favor the downside, at least for a while.

Keep in mind that this time of year is typically somewhat negative for the natural gas markets, as temperatures being warmer in the United States and Europe typically will drive down prices due to the fact that there is a lack of demand. Furthermore, there are a lot of concerns when it comes down to the global economy, meaning that demand for natural gas to produce power may start to drop as well.

Underneath, the $2.00 level continues to be a major support level, and therefore I think it does make a bit of a target. We can even break down below there and go looking to the 1.80 level, but I’m not necessarily holding my breath for that move. On the upside, we have the 50-Day EMA which is just above the $2.50 level, and a structurally and psychologically important level near the $3.00 level, where we had pulled back from previously. In general, I think this is a situation where you continue to see a lot of noise, but I still think that the downside is the easier trade to make, as we are several months away from the cycle changing, and therefore the one hope might be if the European Union decides to fill its storage tanks while prices are low. Gone that, this looks like a range bound market for several months.

