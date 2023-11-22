Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Looking For A Bottom

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 23.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have done very little during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to keep an eye on the Thursday holiday in the United States. That will shut down the futures markets, and therefore I think you get a situation where we are more likely than not to bounce, which I do expect to happen given enough time. This was a very strong pullback, but at the end of the day, natural gas had rallied 40% to get to the high.

At this point, we are getting in the area of the $3.00 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and therefore if we were to turn around and break above the candlestick for the Tuesday session, then I think you start to form a “V pattern”, which of course will attract a lot of attention. Above there, then we have the 50-Day EMA, and then perhaps even the 200-Day EMA. Clearing those moving averages would open up the possibility of a move to the $3.65 level.

If we break above that level, then it’s likely that we could go reaching toward the $4.00 level above which is my target eventually, but I think at this point in time we could even go as high as $5.00 if we continue to worry about a lack of natural gas in the winter. Presently, traders seem to be focusing more on the idea of a recession, which would drive down the value of energy as this demand should in theory at least drop. That being said, we are also heading into the coldest time of the year, so I do believe it’s only a matter of time before the market turns back around.

I am presently involved in the natural gas markets via the ETF market, in order to avoid a lot of leverage. If you choose to use a CFD market you can replicate the same type of position as you won’t be over levered, and therefore you can ride through the volatility much easier.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.