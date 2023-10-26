Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Level Themselves

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 27.10.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets were slightly positive during the early hours on Thursday, suggesting that the market continues to see more of a recovery from the 200-Day EMA. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of upward pressure as we head into the winter. Furthermore, things are getting so bad in Germany that they are starting to burn coal now, so clearly natural gas is going to be in high demand once the temperatures start to drop again.

Ultimately, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of demand coming out of the European Union as they have to worry about whether or not they can find natural gas this winter, and they will almost certainly be buying LNG from the United States, driving the price of the natural gas contract much higher.

Underneath, if we were to break down below the 200-Day EMA, then I believe it opens up the possibility of a move down to the 50-Day EMA, which has been somewhat reliable going back several months. After all, we have essentially used that as a bit of a trendline, as you can see when you look to the left on the chart.

If we break out to a fresh, new high, that opens up the possibility of natural gas heading to the $4.00 level, followed by the $5.00 level, which is my longer-term target. I have no interest in shorting natural gas, and I do believe that every time we pull back, it will be a “buy on the dip” opportunity. Historically speaking, we normally have a couple more months of cyclical bullishness in this market. The situation in Europe of course is exaggerating things, so therefore it is very likely to continue pushing this market higher.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

