Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Drift Slightly Lower

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 12.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market encountered a period of stagnation in Thursday’s trading session, characterized by minimal price fluctuations. The industry is currently grappling with a significant predicament as the anticipated economic slowdown threatens to diminish the demand for industrial electricity, a key consumer of natural gas. Furthermore, as the summer season approaches in the northern hemisphere, except for sporadic heat waves, the demand for natural gas is expected to decrease further.

Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding natural gas, it is crucial to acknowledge the considerable sell-off the commodity has experienced, which suggests an eventual rebound is on the horizon. Looking ahead, natural gas is poised to garner attention later this year when Europeans will be compelled to replenish their natural gas supplies, with Russian gas no longer a viable option. This shift is anticipated to introduce heightened market volatility, potentially triggering a surge in prices.

Meanwhile, the market is expected to exhibit a sideways and tumultuous behavior. Notably, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hovers just above, poised to attract a certain degree of attention. Significant selling pressure is projected around the $2.50 mark. If the market manages to breach this level, the subsequent obstacle will likely manifest around the $3.00 mark, an influential psychological threshold due to its round numerical value.

In the short term, the market floor is anticipated to rest around the $2.00 mark, although support extends all the way down to $1.80. Overall, the potential for upward movement outweighs the downside risk. Nonetheless, the current momentum is insufficient to facilitate a substantial shift in either direction. This dynamic could change, but it would be unwise to invest substantial sums of money based on a particular directional move at this juncture. Presently, natural gas exhibits potential as a favorable day trading vehicle, albeit with limited prospects. In other words, you are going to have to be very nimble.

Ultimately, the natural gas market confronts a range of challenges, including the possibility of an economic slowdown and reduced demand during the summer season. Nevertheless, there exists the prospect of heightened volatility later in the year as Europeans endeavor to replenish their natural gas supplies. In the short term, the market is expected to demonstrate sideways and turbulent behavior, encountering resistance levels at $2.50 and $3.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.