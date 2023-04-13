Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Threaten $2

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 14.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have fallen during the trading session, albeit very slowly and without much fanfare on Thursday. Ultimately, we continue to look at the $2.00 level as an area of importance, so therefore we need to pay close attention to the idea of whether or not we will see this hold, or if we break down to the $1.80 level. The $1.80 level has also been important in the past, so it would not be a huge surprise to see the market reach down to that general region.

On the upside, if we do turn around a breakout to the upside it’s quite a bit of noise to deal with. The $2.15 level has been slightly resistant as of late, but then after that we also have the 50-Day EMA, currently trading right around the $2.60 level. Anything above there then has to deal with the $3.00 level, which in and of itself has a lot of psychology attached to it. Furthermore, the $3.00 level previously had been significant resistance, so I just don’t see where we have an argument for trying to break above there anytime soon.

Keep in mind that we are heading into a typically warm part of the year, and therefore it’s typically weak for this market. We have already seen the market completely collapse this year, so it’s difficult to imagine that we are going to see another massive leg lower. What I anticipate is that we will continue to consolidate in this area, as natural gas has essentially become “dead money.” Ultimately, I think that down the road later this year we will have buyers coming back into the market, perhaps trying to push it toward that $3.00 level.

Keep in mind that the Europeans will have to replenish their natural gas supplies, and therefore it could cause a bit of pressure on the market, but that’s probably several months down the road. In the meantime, if you are a short-term scalper, this might be the trade for you, but it remains to be seen whether or not it actually plays out that way. Momentum is certainly not present in the market at this point.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.