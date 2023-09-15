Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Stagnate in Accumulation

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 18.09.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have done very little during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to dance around the 50-Day EMA. The 50-Day EMA is an indicator that a lot of people will pay close attention to, as it typically will determine the short-term trend. That being said, the 50-Day EMA is gradually rising during the last several months, as we are trying to build up an accumulation phase of natural gas in order to take on the winter demand this season.

Looking at this chart, the market obviously has a lot of resistance near the $3.00 level, and a break above there could bring a lot of FOMO trading into the market. If we can clear that, then the 200-Day EMA comes into the picture, followed by the $5.00 level which is my target sometime this winter. That being said, you have to be cautious about your position sizing, as this market will take its time to do whatever it is it wants to do. I have been accumulating slowly for the last month or so, as this is more or less an investment than anything else. The $2.50 level underneath is offering support over the last couple of months, but even if we were to break down below there, I think there’s even more support near the $2.00 level. In other words, there’s no argument to short this market, but I don’t trade futures markets because of the leverage involved. This allows me to hang on to the position.

All things being equal, I think we continue to see a lot of choppiness, but every time we pull back I am accumulating more shares in an ETF, but if you do not have that ability you can trade the CFD market. By hanging on to the position, you can participate in the big move, and if my analysis works out, you are looking at doubling your money, but you get paid to wait, which is quite often the case when it comes to investing anyway. All things being equal, I have no interest in shorting this market anytime soon, and I wholeheartedly plan on being there when it breaks out.

