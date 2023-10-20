Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to See Volatility

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 23.10.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets fell a bit during the trading session on Friday, testing the 200-Day EMA yet again. At this point, the market is likely to find a little bit of buying pressure, and therefore I think we are probably going to turn around before it’s all said and done. Even if we break down below the 200-Day EMA, it opens up a move down to the $3.00 level underneath, sitting with the 50-Day EMA right there as well. All things being equal, if the market were to turn around and show signs of life, it’s likely that the market could continue the overall uptrend that we have started recently.

When you look at the chart, it’s easy to see that the $3.00 level is an area that offered a lot of resistance, so “market memory” could come into the picture and offer support there as well. Furthermore, the 50-Day EMA is sitting right there as well. Looking at this chart, I do think that we eventually go higher, perhaps breaking above the $3.50 level, reaching toward the $4.00 level. After that, then I think we can look into the $5.00 level.

I do expect a lot of volatility, and of course with all of the noise in the Middle East that will only add to the entire situation. However, the European Union is going to be the biggest issue right now, as it does not have the Russian gas that it normally uses in the winter, and probably isn’t going to have that for years. This is a cyclical problem as well as structural for the European Union.

Ultimately, I think this is a market that should continue to go higher, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it does it immediately. Short-term pullbacks happen from time to time, but in a low levered position, or perhaps an ETF, you can take advantage of this as a trade for the next couple of months. Even if we were to break down below the $3.00 level, if you keep your levers low, you can ride out all of the noise that we see in this very volatile commodity.

