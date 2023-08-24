Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to See Noisy Behavior

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 25.08.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets are going to be very interesting over the next couple of months. There is a cyclical trade to the upside, which of course everybody knows about. After all, the demand for natural gas rises in the cold months as people try to heat their homes. This is especially true when the northeastern part of the United States and/or the European Union have tough winters. This year could be a real bang though, as natural gas supplies for the European Union are definitely being questioned at this point.

After all, the Russian natural gas supply is off-line for what looks like an eternity, and of course the European politicians decided to shut down the Groningen field, which of course was one of the biggest fields in the European Union overall. In other words, there are a lot of questions as to where natural gas is going to suddenly appear from for the Europeans at this rate. I don’t necessarily see how this plays out for anything other than higher prices over the longer term.

That being said, the market moves in its own time and therefore you need to be very cautious when trying to play a complete reversal. It typically takes longer than you want it to, which is the position I find myself in at the moment. Yes, I truly expect that this will pay huge dividends to the upside sometime between now and the end of the year. However, putting a lot of leverage into the position is a very dangerous thing to do at the moment, because quite frankly the market will do whatever the market wants to do and in its own time.

Ultimately, this is a waiting game for me, and therefore I have my money in the ETF market, but if you do not have the ability to trade those, you could look into trading smaller CFD positions. After all, there is no law that says you have to lever yourself up to the neck in any particular position. A little bit of patience will probably go a long way in this market, and I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we break above the $3.00 level, but it’s obvious that we are ready to do it yet.

