Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Scrape the Bottom of Range

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the day on Friday but gave my gain as we continue to scrape along the bottom of the recent consolidation area. With that being the case, the market looks as if it is going to continue to see a lot of back and forth in the $3.00 level and the futures market of course will also offer a bit of interest. If we can turn around and break above the top of the candlestick, then it opens up the possibility of moving to the 200-Day EMA.

If we do break down below the $3.00 level, then the market could drop significantly. I don’t necessarily think that’s going to be the case, due to the fact that this time of year often will bring in a lot of demand. Beyond that, we also have the lack of natural gas in the European Union this winter that will eventually cause this market to surge. While I have not levered up my position, I have been involved via the ETF market, that way I can ride each of these massive swings this time year.

On the next surge higher, we could very well go looking to the $4.00 level, which is my first target. At that point, I will have to wait and see whether or not the market has the momentum to go much higher, which from a structural and technical analysis standpoint, could be a move to the $5.00 level waiting to happen. Looking at the previous move higher, the $5.00 level is an area where we have seen a lot of price action, so I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before that comes into the picture.

All things being equal, I think every time we dip, there is a possibility of picking up some gas, but I don’t necessarily think that you should jump into the market right away, at least not with huge positions. Given enough time, this is an investment that should pay off due to the cyclicality of the market, but it needs to be thought of as an investment and not a short-term trade.

