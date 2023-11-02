Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Pull Back

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 03.11.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have fallen again during early trading on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. This is not a huge surprise, because the markets will continue to focus on the latest weather predictions. Ultimately, this is a market that I think is going to continue to pay close attention to whether or not it’s going to continue to get colder, but we also have a lot of other things to pay attention to as well. After all, the Europeans are going to have to worry about supply this winter, and I think that is a major driver of where we go next. After all, the Russian supply of natural gas is not going to be available, and that of course is going to cause major headaches.

With this being the case, I do think that this is more or less going to be a “buy the dip” scenario going forward, and I just don’t see how that changes anytime soon. I believe eventually the market goes looking toward the $4.00 level, followed by the $5.00 level. I don’t necessarily think we have to get there overnight, but that is where we are more likely than not heading over the next several months.

Because of this, I continue to buy short-term dips, and have been involved in a low leveraged position. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of value hunting, and therefore I think you got a situation where you have to look at this through the prism of trying to find value and recognize that the 50-Day EMA is getting ready to break above the 200-Day EMA, forming a “golden cross.”

This is a cyclical trade, and therefore I think I will continue to look at it through that prism. On a longer time frame, I believe that this is a situation where you continue to just add to your position. At this point, I think that the $3.00 level is going to be the absolute “floor in the market” going forward, assuming that we even get there.

