News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Look Bullish

October 10, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 11.10.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have shown a proclivity to continue upward momentum, but we may be getting just a touch stretched at the moment. That being said, any short-term pullback is more likely than not going to be a nice buying opportunity, and I will not hesitate to take advantage of it, if and when it finally happens. The 200-Day EMA sits underneath, and of course will more likely than not attract a certain amount of attention.

If we were to break higher, then we will just continue the upward momentum in what is undoubtedly a strong cyclical trade. The market will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but I do think that sooner or later the cyclical trader will continue to push it higher. The $3.00 level underneath is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, so I do think that any pullback at this point in time will end up showing an opportunity to go higher. The 50-Day EMA sits just below there as well, and I think it should continue to offer support as well.

On the upside, the $4.00 level is the next target, but given enough time, the market is going to continue to go to the $5.00 level. In general, the colder temperatures will continue to drive the natural gas markets higher, and of course the lack of supply in the European Union could be a major issue as well. With all of this being said, I think you got a situation where the market is going to have to continue to assess all of the cross lenses, but at this time a year you typically have stronger natural gas pricing anyway.

If the market were to pull back from here, I am looking for opportunities to add to an existing long position. I have no interest in shorting natural gas, as the recent breakout has been the completion of a huge “rounded bottom”, a pattern that takes a lot of effort to complete, and therefore it typically means there is real accumulation going on underneath the hood.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.