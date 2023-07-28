Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Hang Around 50-Day EMA

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 31.07.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market experienced a slight decline during early electronic trading in the Friday session. However, it successfully maintained its position above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, hinting at the potential formation of a bottoming pattern. This pattern implies that the market might undergo sideways movements in the near term. Several factors contribute to the current subdued state of the market, including reduced summer demand in the northern hemisphere and geopolitical tensions impacting European supply. Despite these uncertainties, the market shows promise, particularly with the approaching winter months, which may lead to increased natural gas demand for residential heating.

During the summer season, the northern hemisphere typically experiences reduced demand for natural gas. With industrial activity slowing down, there is a corresponding decline in electricity consumption, which leads to reduced natural gas usage. As a result, the market enters a phase characterized by relatively calm price movements, often resulting in sideways trading. However, investors must remain vigilant as market sentiment could shift once winter approaches.

The approaching winter months can bring about a shift in market sentiment, potentially leading to a more bullish outlook. Natural gas plays a crucial role in heating many households, especially in the United States, during colder periods. If the country experiences a heatwave during this time, the demand for natural gas could surge, ultimately driving prices higher. As a result, traders and investors are advised to closely monitor weather forecasts and their potential impact on natural gas demand during the winter season.

Geopolitical tensions in Europe represent another significant driver for the natural gas market. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has caused disruptions in the region’s natural gas supply, necessitating the exploration of alternative sources. Despite higher costs, European countries may turn to the United States for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to mitigate supply shortages during this ongoing conflict.

For traders and investors, the $3.00 price level holds paramount importance in the natural gas market. This level bears both psychological significance as a round number and practical importance due to the presence of options barriers. Should the market successfully breach this level, it is likely to attract considerable attention from traders, potentially leading to a bullish trend.

