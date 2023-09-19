Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Grind Away

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 20.09.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have been very quiet early during the Tuesday session as the markets are simply following the 50-Day EMA. Keep in mind that natural gas is somewhat of a cyclical market, so it does make quite a bit of sense that we would see the market be quiet for now, but then eventually start to price in colder weather. After all, winter is coming and of course the futures market is already starting to price in the month of October. Ultimately, we will start to look toward the European Union as well, which of course is going to have a major problem when it comes to supply. The Russian gas lines are off-line, and of course it looks like there are a lot of questions when it comes to gas coming out of Africa. This essentially leaves Norway to pick up the slack, and although they certainly will do the best they can, they cannot replace all of that.

That being said, I have been building a position for quite some time now, although not with leverage. I have been using the ETF markets, but you can use the CFD market if you choose. Either way, the market is one that you don’t want to have a lot of leverage in, because there is so much in the way of questions right now. In general, I think you’ve got to look at this through the prism of a market that is trying to sort itself out and build up an accumulation pattern, something that’s been going on for a while.

Once we break above the $3.00 level, then the 200-Day EMA comes into the picture as well. Breaking that opens up a possible move to the $5.00 level, which is my longer-term target. I don’t think this happens overnight, but I do think it happened sometime over the winter. Short-term pullbacks continue to be buying opportunities, but I may add to my position slowly, not necessarily throwing a ton of money into it at any one time. Underneath, the $2.00 level is a massive floor in the market, assuming we can even get there due to the fact that the $2.50 level has been so reliable.

