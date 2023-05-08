Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Form a Bottom

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 09.05.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior in general. Ultimately, I think this is a situation where you have to look at this through the prism of whether or not we are trying to form some bottom. The $2.00 level is a psychologically important figure, an area where we have seen support multiple times. Even if we were to break down below there, we would likely see a lot of support all the way down to the $1.80 level, as it is more or less a “support zone”, and therefore I think will attract a lot of attention as well.

Just because we are forming some type of bottom does not necessarily mean we are suddenly done selling off. I think the natural gas markets will continue to be very noisy throughout the summer due to the fact that the demand for natural gas is typically much lighter during the summer, with the exception of a couple of heat waves along the way. Ultimately, this is a situation where we are trying to build up some type of basing pattern for next fall, as the Europeans will have to replenish their natural gas supply, as the war in Ukraine continues to rage.

The 50-Day EMA above will be potential resistance, and then after that you have the $3.00 level which of course will offer a bit of resistance as well. Ultimately, the $3.00 level will continue to be your ceiling in the meantime, but once we break above there then we could start to see a bit of recovery. I expect to see that late in the summer, perhaps somewhere around September, but between now and then I think any time that the market rallies, you should be looking for signs of exhaustion that you can start shorting again. After all, natural gas markets have no real reason to take off to the upside, and with a lack of industrial demand due to a slowing global economy, that only adds more downward pressure over the longer term.

