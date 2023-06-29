Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Drift Toward the 50-day EMA

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 30.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to reach toward the 50-Day EMA. This is an indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, and therefore I think it makes a certain amount of sense that it could offer short-term support. Furthermore, it’s right in the middle of the overall consolidation area, so I think a lot of people will also be aware of that as well. Keep in mind that the market is trading between the $3.00 level above, and the $2.00 level below, with that being said, the fact that the 50-Day EMA is hanging around the $2.60 level will make it particularly interesting.

Keep in mind that natural gas has a lot of external factors applied to it as well, due to the fact that the Russians no longer provide natural gas to Europeans. As we get toward the end of the summer time, Europeans will have to come back into the market in order to find more heating fuel, and that means that natural gas will probably be bid quite high. Whether or not that happens easily or quickly remains to be seen, but I certainly think that we have a scenario where it is most certainly possible. With this, I am looking for a buying opportunity, recognizing that this is more of an investment than a short-term trade.

Natural gas does tend to be very noisy, so keep in mind that position sizing will be crucial if you do in fact get involved. Ultimately, I think you’ve got a scenario where the traders are starting to think about the fall, but we also have a serious lack of demand between now and then. Furthermore, another thing that could cause some headaches would be the fact that the global economy seems to be slowing down, and that of course has a bit of a negative influence on the idea of demand as well. In other words, I do think that we’ve got a situation where we are just killing time, and therefore probably see a lot more back-and-forth than anything else in the short term.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.