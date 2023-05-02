Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Drift Lower

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 03.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets fell during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see more negativity in the natural gas markets. After all, we are heading into the warmest part of the year, and it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see demand fall. Furthermore, you also have to look at this through the prism of the economic slowdown that is almost certainly going to be hitting the natural gas demand situation as well. After all, industry will be slowing down, and therefore won’t need as much electricity. If this is going to be the case, we continue to see the natural gas markets take it on the chin.

The 50-Day EMA is of course an indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, so you need to be cognizant of the fact that any move toward that indicator will probably have people selling on signs of exhaustion. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, therefore I think a lot of headlines. Ultimately, the situation will continue to be one that you want to sell short-term rallies, because there’s just not enough out there to get people overly excited. That being said, I also recognize that even if we do break above the 50-Day EMA, we also have to keep an eye on the $3.00 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has caused a lot of resistance in the past.

Ultimately, I think this is a situation where the market continues to see a lot of choppiness, but it should also see the $2.00 level as a major support level, extending down to the 1.80 level which is more or less a support “zone” that a lot of people will be paying attention to. Ultimately, I think this is a market that you continue to look at from a negative standpoint until we get to the end of the summer, when we can start to focus on Europe trying to refill its natural gas supply. Until then, natural gas should remain fairly weak.

