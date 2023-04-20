Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Drift Lower

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 21.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have gapped slightly lower during the open on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of life again. By doing so, it shows that we are trying to form some type of bottom, but I also would point out that we should continue to see plenty of noise near the $2.00 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where we’ve already seen a certain amount of support anyway.

Just above, we have the 50-Day EMA near the $2.55 level and dropping. That of course is a technical indicator that a lot of people will pay close attention to, so I think it does cause a little bit of resistance. After that, then we have the $3.00 level that of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will pay attention to, and an area where we’ve already seen sellers come in and cause some issues. If we were to break above the $3.00 level, then obviously it would be a rather significant turn of events. I don’t see that happening anytime soon though, as we are in probably one of the worst times of year for natural gas historically.

Ultimately, I think we’ve got a situation where if you are a short term range bound trader, the natural gas markets might be a good market for you. However, I think that we continue to see a lot of noise in general, so you should probably make sure that your position size is reasonably adjusted to the volatility on short-term charts.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.