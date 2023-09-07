Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempting to Stabilize

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 08.09.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have stabilized a bit during the trading session on Thursday, and it now looks as if we are trying to sort out where we are going next. We are essentially at the bottom of the recent consolidation area, so the next move of course will be important. Ultimately, you need to look at this through the prism of a cyclical trade, because the short-term trading environment is choppy to say the least.

Once we enter into fall, natural gas markets do tend to rally a bit, especially as futures markets start to price in winter action. Ultimately, you also need to look at it through the prism of the European Union demanding more natural gas from the United States, as it clearly has nowhere to get it locally. With this being the case, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but at the end of the day, I do think that eventually the cyclical trade comes back, and natural gas goes racing higher. The $3.00 level is obviously a major barrier, and we do need to get through there in order to take off toward the 200-Day EMA, and then eventually the $5.00 level, which is going to be my longer-term target. Quite frankly, we probably go higher than that, but that is the target that I have at the moment.

Underneath, the $2.00 level continues offer massive support, and although a lot of this is simply going to be a waiting game, the way I have chosen to trade this market is through the ETF market, because I can avoid leverage. In other words, on these days where the market drops 2%, it’s not a huge loss. With the levered position such as a futures position, that can be quite dangerous.

Ultimately, this is an investment and not a trade, so please keep that in mind. Timing the rally into the winter is a bit difficult, but clearly we are at extraordinarily low levels and most longer-term traders and investors at least have a small position in natural gas waiting to collect those profits later in the year. When you look at the volume in the ETF market, clearly we are in a phase of accumulation.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

