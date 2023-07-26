Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Tread Water

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 27.07.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

In the Wednesday trading session, natural gas markets experienced a slight drop, maintaining their position above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. The market’s current state indicates a potential bottoming pattern, which suggests the likelihood of sideways movements in the near term. Several factors are contributing to the market’s relatively subdued nature, including reduced demand during this time of year in the northern hemisphere. Additionally, investors are closely monitoring industrial demand amid the possibility of a global recession, which could impact electricity consumption and, in turn, affect the natural gas market. However, despite these uncertainties, the market shows promising signs, especially during the winter months when demand for natural gas tends to increase due to heating needs in homes.

The natural gas market is currently facing a period of reduced demand in the northern hemisphere due to the summer season. During this time, industrial activity typically slows down, leading to less consumption of electricity and, consequently, natural gas. As a result, the market tends to experience a relatively calm phase, with prices often trading in a sideways pattern.

However, as the winter season approaches, market sentiment may turn bullish. Natural gas is extensively used for heating purposes in many households during colder months, particularly in the United States. If the country experiences a heatwave during this period, the demand for natural gas could surge, driving prices higher. Investors should keep a close watch on weather forecasts and its potential impact on demand during the winter season.

Another significant driver for the natural gas market is the geopolitical situation in Europe. The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to disruptions in the region’s natural gas supply, prompting the need for alternative sources. As long as the conflict persists, European countries may turn to the United States for liquefied natural gas (LNG), despite the higher costs associated with this option.

Traders and investors should pay particular attention to the $3.00 price level in the natural gas market. This level holds both psychological significance as a round number and practical importance due to the presence of options barriers. If the market breaks above this level, it is likely to garner significant attention from traders, potentially leading to a bullish trend.

Considering the potential for a breakout above the $3.00 level, traders may contemplate building a position in the market now and adding to it once the critical threshold is breached.

