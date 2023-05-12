Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Trade in a Lull

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 15.05.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

This can be attributed to the significant challenges currently faced by the industry. With an anticipated economic slowdown on the horizon, there is a looming threat of reduced demand for industrial electricity, which is a major consumer of natural gas. Furthermore, as the summer season approaches in the northern hemisphere, except for occasional heat waves, the demand for natural gas is expected to decline further.

Despite these obstacles, it is crucial to acknowledge the significant sell-off that natural gas has recently undergone, indicating the potential for an eventual rebound. Looking ahead, the market is likely to attract attention later in the year when Europeans are compelled to replenish their natural gas supplies, as Russian gas is no longer a viable option. This anticipated shift in supply sources is expected to introduce heightened volatility into the market, potentially leading to price spikes.

In the near term, the natural gas market is projected to exhibit sideways and turbulent behavior. Traders and investors should take note of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is positioned just above the market. This level is likely to attract attention as a potential support or resistance level. Additionally, the $2.50 mark is expected to exert significant selling pressure, with the subsequent hurdle anticipated at the psychologically significant $3.00 level.

On the downside, the market floor is estimated to be around the $2.00 mark, with support extending down to $1.80. Despite the downside risks, the potential for upward movement outweighs them. However, it is important to recognize that the current momentum is insufficient to facilitate significant shifts in either direction. Therefore, traders should exercise caution and refrain from making substantial investments based on specific directional moves at this time. Given the prevailing market conditions, natural gas may present opportunities for day trading strategies, although the prospects are limited. In such an environment, flexibility and nimbleness are crucial.

Ultimately, the natural gas market faces several challenges, including the possibility of an economic slowdown and declining summer demand. However, there is potential for heightened volatility later in the year as Europeans seek to replenish their natural gas supplies. In the short term, the market is expected to demonstrate sideways and turbulent behavior, encountering resistance levels at $2.50 and $3.00. Traders should approach the market with caution and consider day trading strategies while adapting to the current market dynamics.

