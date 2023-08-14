Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Stabilize Overall

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 15.08.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

In the aftermath of Thursday’s substantial sell-off, the natural gas market sought to regain its footing during Friday’s trading session, displaying signs of stabilization. Monday ended up being very similar, and this is a good sign overall. At this point, the overarching sentiment regarding natural gas appears aligned with a strategic stance of “buy on the dips.” This approach seems poised to materialize, propelled by the market’s vigilance toward the imminent scarcity of natural gas within the European Union, slated for later this year.

The spotlight pivots around a pivotal question: What will be the European Union’s source of natural gas for the upcoming winter season, especially with the anticipated absence of Russian supply from the market? While the Norwegians have endeavored to bridge the gap and contribute to the supply, attention is captivated by the trans-African pipeline coursing through Niger—a nation presently embroiled in a coup d’état. The junta’s proclamation of distancing from Western influences amplifies concerns about the pipeline’s capability to satiate the European Union’s impending natural gas requirements.

Adding layers of complexity to this equation is the seasonal aspect—this period of the year typically witnesses a dip in natural gas demand owing to diminished heating needs. Occasional temperature spikes in North America could potentially exert fleeting upward pressure. However, the overarching trajectory will likely be shaped by the anticipated shortages foreseen for the impending winter. A breach of the $3.00 level could potentially unshackle a momentum that propels natural gas prices higher, possibly even surging toward the $5.00 mark, particularly following the decisive breach of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average.

The appeal of shorting this market is muted, primarily due to the historical foundation of support that underlies it. While the 50-Day EMA currently echoes a supportive stance, the overarching sentiment reinforces the caution against embracing short positions. As prices descend, the siren call of value strengthens, potentially ushering in strategic market entry opportunities. Regardless of the direction, this is a market that will continue to wrestle with questions revolving around demand dynamics over the forthcoming months.

In essence, the recent undulations in the natural gas market underline the intricate tapestry of the energy realm. The convergence of supply concerns, geopolitical shifts, and seasonal ebbs and flows crafts a multifaceted mosaic of opportunities and risks. In navigating these convolutions, the prudent route involves discerning the undercurrent trends, comprehending the geopolitical undercurrents, and staying attuned to the dynamic global energy landscape. The spotlight remains fixed on value-oriented buying strategies, as the market anticipates and adeptly navigates the far-reaching implications of the impending scarcity of natural gas within the European Union.

