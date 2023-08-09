Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to See Upward Pressure

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 10.08.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market experienced a modest rally during the Wednesday trading session, a subtle shift following a notable surge the preceding day. Nevertheless, the spotlight on other geopolitical variables introduces the potential for sustained upward pressure on natural gas prices.

A significant geopolitical development, the recent coup d’état in Niger, has cast light on a consequential revelation. The provisional government of Niger appears inclined to impede the passage of the trans-African natural gas pipeline through its territory. This revelation holds substantial implications, notably as this pipeline was envisaged as a potential substitute for the Nordstream II natural gas pipeline, which faced sabotage earlier this year. In essence, this trans-African pipeline was positioned to replace Russian gas for the European Union in the impending years. If Niger chooses to obstruct this initiative, it could eliminate yet another source of viable natural gas for the European Union. Adding complexity to the scenario, Niger plays a pivotal role as a significant exporter of uranium, another avenue for European energy requirements.

As events continue to unfold, the shape of the future remains uncertain. Regardless of the outcome, the potential for a cyclical trade resurgence looms, potentially driving natural gas prices beyond the $3.00 threshold. While higher levels aren’t out of the question, it’s crucial to approach this not merely as a short-term trade but rather as an investment prospect. The presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average beneath serves as a pivotal support zone, noteworthy due to its widespread usage as a technical benchmark. Nevertheless, it’s pertinent to acknowledge that the relatively flat trajectory of the EMA indicates a lack of evident trend at present. However, the absence of further significant declines implies that a potential floor might have been reached.

In any scenario, any temporary dips in price should be perceived as prospective buying opportunities. My perspective aligns with the expectation of colder weather catalyzing an upward trajectory in due time. As of now, I’ve chosen a cautious approach, not leveraging my positions excessively; instead, I’ve opted for investments in Exchange-Traded Funds. This strategy mitigates concerns surrounding potential substantial losses, a factor associated with futures contracts. For those who lack access to ETFs, a modest Contract for Difference position could serve a similar purpose.

Ultimately, adept navigation in the realm of natural gas trading demands a holistic comprehension of evolving geopolitical dynamics. The aftermath of the Niger coup and its repercussions on the trans-African pipeline reverberate as substantial considerations. Despite recent fluctuations, the prospect of a cyclical trade resurgence endures, potentially propelling natural gas prices beyond the $3.00 threshold. The 50-Day EMA provides a potential support base, offering traders a crucial technical reference point. In the face of ambiguity, a measured and tactical approach remains paramount, identifying potential buying opportunities amidst the ebb and flow of short-term price variations.

