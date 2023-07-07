Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to See Lull

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 10.07.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The Friday session brought little movement, with the market seemingly content to hang around and test the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. The 50-Day EMA holds significant importance among traders, and its current state of flatness indicates a range-bound market. As we find ourselves in the midst of summer, a season marked by diminished heating demand, it is likely that we will witness continued back-and-forth movement in the market. This article explores the factors influencing the natural gas market, including the need for European gas replenishment and the decision to close the Groningen gas fields.

One of the primary drivers affecting the natural gas market is the need for European countries to replenish their gas stocks to ensure sufficient power and heating supplies for the winter season. As Russia faces diplomatic challenges within the European Union, natural gas supply becomes a major concern for the continent. With Russia being a significant provider of gas, any disruptions in its relationship with the EU can have substantial consequences. Moreover, the Europeans compounded their predicament by deciding to close the Groningen gas fields, exacerbating their reliance on external sources.

In recent times, the natural gas market has witnessed trading within a range of $2.00 per unit to $3.00 per unit, effectively establishing the “summer range.” Currently, it appears that the market is undergoing an accumulation phase, suggesting a short-term pullback is likely. This temporary setback is expected to attract buyers, as investors perceive it as an opportunity to enter the market at a lower price point. Consequently, the market is likely to experience fluctuations while gradually building momentum during this period.

Amidst the ongoing market uncertainties, it is crucial for traders to exercise caution when determining position sizes. The natural gas market is particularly susceptible to these summer lulls, and it is prudent to approach trading decisions with care. Although the market remains in a state of flux, the need for the European Union to refill its gas reserves will likely create buying pressure at current levels. Traders should carefully assess market dynamics and consider potential buying opportunities that align with their risk appetite and overall trading strategy.

As the natural gas market enters the summer lull, it shows signs of consolidation within a defined range. While the absence of heating demand during this season contributes to the market’s sluggishness, European countries face the challenge of replenishing their gas stocks ahead of the winter. The decision to close the Groningen gas fields and the complex relationship between Russia and the European Union further intensify the situation.

