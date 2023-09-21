Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to See Accumulation

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 22.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets recently experienced a subtle retreat, a trend that has persisted while hinging around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This recurring pattern indicates that the market is currently in an accumulation phase, marked by a slow but steady upward climb. However, it’s crucial to underscore the term “grind” in this context, emphasizing the importance of patience for investors.

Zooming in on the $3.00 threshold, we encounter a noteworthy psychological marker and an area that has previously acted as a resistance level. Despite a minor pullback during Thursday’s session, it underscores the market’s ongoing contemplation of its capacity to muster enough momentum. In the larger picture, there is a compelling argument for the influence of cooler weather on natural gas prices. Yet, it’s imperative to remember that futures trading carries complexities, and leveraged positions can amplify both gains and losses, warranting cautious steps.

In the event of a reversal, marked by a breach below the 50-Day EMA, the market might find support around the $2.50 level, which has historically proven resilient. In typical circumstances, this scenario could potentially trigger a more profound ascent toward the 200-Day EMA over time, and perhaps even set its sights on the $5.00 level.

Moving beyond the technical aspects, a broader perspective reveals the European Union’s prominence as a major natural gas consumer. The EU confronts substantial supply challenges for the upcoming winter, a situation poised to reverberate through natural gas contracts. As a response, the EU is likely to turn to the United States for liquefied natural gas, further influencing the dynamics of supply and demand. These dynamics, in conjunction with the cyclicality intrinsic to the natural gas market, point to a sustained upward trajectory over the long haul.

Nonetheless, it’s imperative to approach this market from an investor’s standpoint rather than a short-term trading mentality. The cyclical nature of natural gas, coupled with the ebb and flow of supply and demand, underscores the importance of patience as the key to reaping the rewards of this investment. While short-term fluctuations are inevitable, the long-term outlook appears favorable for those willing to endure the gradual ascent.

In the end, natural gas markets are presently in an accumulation phase, with the pivotal $3.00 level at the forefront of trader’s minds. The potential for upward movement is bolstered by cyclical patterns and supply-demand dynamics, with the European Union’s challenges adding an extra layer of complexity. For investors, it’s paramount to adopt a patient and strategic approach to navigate this market successfully.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.