Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Look to Build a Base

The natural gas markets have rallied just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday here, as it looks like we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. That being said, I think the market is going to continue to look at the 20 day EMA above. And I think ultimately, that could offer a little bit of resistance. I don’t necessarily think that the market is going to shoot straight up in the air, but I think what you’ve got is a situation where we are trying to kind of build up a position here and longer term traders are probably going to just kind of look at this as an accumulation phase.

I think the next couple months could be very quiet as we undulate between $1.50 and $2 above. If we break $2, it could be in the midst of a spike of maybe one last winter storm. That would be the only real reason for a big move in the short-term from what I see. But really at this point in time, I think you’re just accumulating a longer term position if you’re doing anything. And in my case, I’m doing it through an ETF.

This is the weekly chart, you can see exactly how the market has played out over the last several years and therefore, we are in an area where natural gas is cheap. You have to be able to stay in the position. And that’s the whole point here. So, I use ETFs to do that. That way, I don’t have to worry about leverage. If we do break above the $2 level, we could see a bit of a flush higher, but I think it’s short lived this time of year. Remember, there are still plenty of supplies out there when it comes to natural gas and that will continue to be a major issue.

