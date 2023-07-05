Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Hover

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 06.07.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

While market noise was expected on such a holiday, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average emerged as a crucial dynamic support level, gaining significance in recent times. Additionally, prominent traders are gradually accumulating larger positions, anticipating a substantial price movement in the future. These factors indicate a positive outlook for natural gas markets.

European nations are expected to face challenges in replenishing their natural gas storage during the upcoming winter. With Russia no longer supplying natural gas to Europe, the region must turn to the United States for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. This shift in demand is likely to contribute to an upward trajectory of natural gas contracts. Consequently, prices are expected to rise, creating potential opportunities for traders.

Currently, the natural gas market is consolidating between the levels of $2.00 below and $3.00 above. Although this consolidation may lead to some volatility, given sufficient time, an upside breakout is expected. If the $3.00 level is surpassed, there is a possibility of a significant upward move toward the 200-Day EMA. This potential breakout presents an optimistic outlook for natural gas markets.

On the downside, the $2.00 level has proven to be a robust support level in the market and is expected to continue serving as such. A breakdown below this level could potentially result in a move toward the $1.80 mark, but so far, such a scenario has not materialized. The absence of a decline suggests that the market may have already reached its lowest point, motivating buyers to enter the market. As a result, buying opportunities during market dips are anticipated.

In the long run, natural gas is expected to attract traders seeking value, potentially leading to significant gains over the coming months while awaiting a major breakout. Despite the limited trading activity on Independence Day, the natural gas markets demonstrated resilience and a modest rally. The 50-Day EMA provided dynamic support, highlighting its growing importance. The shift in Europe’s natural gas supply from Russia to the United States is anticipated to drive prices higher. While the market appears to be consolidating in the near term, an upside breakout is likely. The $2.00 level has proven to be a strong floor, and a breakdown below it may result in a decline toward $1.80. However, the overall outlook remains positive, with buyers actively seeking opportunities to capitalize on the long-term potential gains.

