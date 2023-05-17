Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Grind Away at 50-Day EMA

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 18.05.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market experienced a rally during Wednesday’s trading session, with prices reaching the 50-Day EMA. Technical traders often closely monitor this indicator in the natural gas market due to its highly technical nature. As we enter the summer season, it is expected that the market will exhibit range-bound trading with a certain level of sluggishness. The $2.00 level is anticipated to provide support and could potentially serve as the short-term floor for the market throughout the summer. Additionally, there is a considerable “support zone” extending down to the $1.80 level.

Historically, the natural gas market tends to be somewhat stuck in a range during this time of year. However, it is important to note that the market has experienced significant selling pressure, which makes a recovery plausible. If the market can break above the 50-Day EMA, there is a possibility that prices could rise all the way to the $3.00 level. This price level holds significance as a large, round, psychologically significant figure and has previously acted as notable resistance.

Towards the end of the summer, particularly in the northern hemisphere, it is expected that there will be increased buying pressure as traders anticipate rising demand from the European Union. Despite the potential for market noise and erratic movements, Europeans are likely to resume purchasing liquid natural gas from the United States, thereby driving up prices in this market.

Overall, the natural gas market is currently experiencing a rally and has reached the 50-Day EMA, a significant indicator for technical traders. During the summer, range-bound trading is expected, with the $2.00 level providing support and acting as a potential short-term floor. Furthermore, there is a broad “support zone” extending down to the $1.80 level. If the market manages to break above the 50-Day EMA, it could potentially reach the $3.00 level, which has previously posed significant resistance. As the summer progresses, buying pressure is likely to increase, driven by anticipated demand from the European Union. Despite market noise and potential volatility, the resumption of European purchases of liquid natural gas from the United States is expected to drive the market higher.

