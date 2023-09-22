Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Go Back and Forth

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 25.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market has recently exhibited a subtle retreat, marked by a consistent pattern revolving around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This pattern reflects the ongoing accumulation phase in the market, characterized by a gradual upward trend. In this environment, patience emerges as a crucial virtue for investors, highlighting the importance of adopting a long-term perspective.

One significant level that demands attention is the psychological milestone of $3.00, which has historically acted as a resistance point. Despite a minor pullback during Friday’s trading session, it underscores the market’s ongoing deliberations about its ability to gather sufficient momentum. While temperature fluctuations can influence natural gas prices, the intricacies of futures trading call for prudent and cautious steps, particularly considering the amplified impact of leveraged positions.

In the event of a reversal, signaled by a breach below the 50-Day EMA, the market may seek support around the $2.50 level, a historically robust point. In typical circumstances, such a scenario could trigger a more substantial decline, potentially nearing the 200-Day EMA over time, with the $5.00 level standing as a distant target.

Taking a broader perspective, the European Union plays a significant role as a major natural gas consumer. The EU currently faces substantial supply challenges as winter approaches, which reverberate throughout natural gas contracts. In response, the EU is expected to turn to the United States for liquefied natural gas, further influencing the intricate balance of supply and demand. These dynamics, coupled with the inherent cyclicality of the natural gas market, provide a compelling case for a sustained long-term uptrend.

However, it is essential to approach this market with an investor’s mindset, prioritizing the long term over quick gains. The cyclical nature of natural gas, combined with the ever-shifting dynamics of supply and demand, underscores the significance of patience as a cornerstone of a successful investment strategy. While short-term fluctuations are par for the course, the long-term horizon appears promising for those willing to endure the gradual ascent.

In conclusion, the natural gas market is currently in an accumulation phase, with the $3.00 level at the forefront. The potential for upward movement is supported by cyclic patterns and supply-demand dynamics, with the European Union’s supply challenges adding a layer of complexity. For investors, patience and a strategic outlook are paramount for effectively navigating this market and realizing rewards over the long haul.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.