Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Consolidate

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 12.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Monday’s trading session witnessed natural gas markets stabilizing, leaving traders contemplating the path forward. Currently residing at the lower boundary of a recent price range, the next move carries significant weight. In this context, it’s crucial to perceive this market as a cyclical entity, as short-term natural gas trading can be notably volatile.

As we step into the fall season, it’s customary for natural gas demand to surge. The impending winter season prompts thoughts of heightened heating requirements, driving up the demand for natural gas. Moreover, the European Union’s interest in procuring natural gas from the United States due to local shortages adds complexity to the market. Prepare for a turbulent journey, but ultimately, the market’s cyclicality is expected to reassert itself, propelling natural gas prices upward.

However, a formidable obstacle stands at the $3.00 mark. Clearing this hurdle is a prerequisite for targeting the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average and potentially scaling to the coveted $5.00 level, which currently serves as a long-term target. The possibility of prices surging even higher cannot be dismissed, though this remains the current focal point.

On the downside, a robust support level is evident at $2.00. Patience has become a virtue in this market, and my chosen approach is to engage through Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), providing a safer alternative by sidestepping excessive leverage. This strategy mitigates risk on days when the market experiences a 2% drop, a precarious situation when dealing with leveraged positions such as futures contracts.

Crucially, it’s vital to distinguish between a quick trade and an investment in this context. Timing the precise commencement of a natural gas rally during the winter months is a complex endeavor. Nevertheless, given the current attractive price levels, many long-term traders and investors are maintaining a modest reserve of natural gas, primed to capitalize later in the year. A cursory examination of trading volumes in the ETF market underscores the substantial commitment to buying and holding. Against this backdrop, the market seems to be persistently striving for a breakthrough. However, the timing of this breakthrough remains a matter of debate, indicating that market turbulence will continue to characterize the journey.

In conclusion, the natural gas market presents a multifaceted challenge, marked by the potential for cyclical resurgence. As we traverse this uncertain terrain, the $3.00 threshold stands as a pivotal juncture. The path forward holds promise, but it’s wise to embrace the volatility while remaining attuned to the longer-term investment horizon. The market’s intricate dynamics underscore the importance of prudent strategies, such as ETFs, to navigate the journey effectively.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.