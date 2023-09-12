Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Build Up a Base

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 13.09.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Tuesday’s trading session saw natural gas markets finding stability, leaving traders pondering their next moves. Currently positioned at the lower end of a recent price range, the next market shift is of great significance. To understand this market better, it’s essential to view it as cyclical, given its susceptibility to short-term fluctuations.

As we transition into the fall season, it’s customary for natural gas demand to rise. With winter looming, the need for heating increases, consequently boosting the demand for natural gas. Furthermore, the European Union’s interest in securing natural gas from the United States due to local shortages adds complexity to the equation. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride, but remember that market cycles tend to reassert themselves, ultimately pushing natural gas prices higher.

However, there’s a formidable obstacle at the $3.00 mark. To aim for the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average and potentially reach the coveted $5.00 level, clearing this hurdle is essential. While the possibility of even higher prices exists, the focus remains on this milestone.

On the flip side, there’s a robust support level at $2.00. In this market, patience is a virtue, and my preferred approach is using Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). These offer a safer alternative by avoiding excessive leverage, mitigating risk during days when the market sees a 2% drop – a precarious situation for leveraged positions like futures contracts.

It’s crucial to differentiate between quick trades and investments here. Timing the exact start of a natural gas rally in the winter months is challenging. Nevertheless, given the appealing current price levels, many long-term traders and investors are holding a modest reserve of natural gas, ready to capitalize later in the year. The substantial commitment to buying and holding, as seen in ETF trading volumes, indicates that the market is persistently seeking a breakthrough. However, the timing of this breakthrough remains uncertain, signifying that market turbulence will persist.

In conclusion, the natural gas market presents a complex challenge with the potential for a cyclical resurgence. As we navigate this uncertain terrain, the $3.00 threshold becomes a pivotal point. The road ahead holds promise, but it’s wise to embrace volatility while keeping an eye on long-term investment goals. The intricate market dynamics emphasize the importance of prudent strategies, such as ETFs, to navigate this journey effectively.

