News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Build Support

March 19, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

As you can see, we rallied slightly during the early hours on Tuesday. But at this point in time, it is still a market that’s trying to build a bit of a base. I don’t know whether or not this is the end of the selling, but it certainly is close to the bottom. The $1.50 level is an area that you have to pay a lot of attention to. It is an area that’s been important multiple times in the past.

The market has formed a little bit of a short-term double bottom, and we’ll have to see how much further we can go. I think you have plenty of time to get involved here because this is a swing trade that’s looking to set up one that could send this market all the way to the $3 level.

In short, we have the 20 day EMA just above as offering resistance. If we can break above there, then the 50 day EMA is right at the $2 level. So I think this is a nice short term setup for those who are just looking for smash and grab trade, but I think more importantly, it’s a great swing trade setup for those who can hang on to the position, perhaps for months.

And that’s what I personally am doing. I’m doing it through an ETF. So, there’s no leverage, and the day-to-day gyration really doesn’t make a huge difference in my account, but once we start looking at maybe the last winter storm or perhaps a heat wave, that might give me an opportunity to dump some off, collect a little bit of profit, let it fall, and then in fall, prices rise again.

So, this is kind of an ongoing nuanced position that I will find myself in. I certainly wouldn’t be a seller now. There aren’t that many people left to sell, too. So, with that being said, I am invested in natural gas. I wouldn’t even say I’m bullish.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.