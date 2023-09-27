Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Build Pressure

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 28.09.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas markets experienced a move bigger than 1% during the trading session on Wednesday, marked by substantial fluctuations and a considerable amount of noise. Despite the unpredictable movements, the market is laden with significant upward pressure, with the potential to send it well above the $3.00 level. The 20-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA are both located around this area, signaling a potential magnet for price.

A daily closure above the $3.00 level could trigger the next upward phase, a likely scenario considering the approaching winter and the subsequent rise in demand. Moreover, concerns over supply in Europe this winter, along with recent events such as France’s exit from West Africa and the consolidating coup d’état in Niger, impact the trans-African pipeline and are crucial elements to observe.

The market is slowly building pressure, with a larger “rounding bottom” currently underway. A surge above the 200-Day EMA could direct the path towards the $5.00 level. Under the prevailing conditions, it is foreseen that this scenario will eventually materialize. The strategy, however, is to progressively increase positions over time without leverage, maneuvering through the unavoidable market noise and seizing the cyclical trade advantages. Shorting the natural gas markets is presently unfeasible due to the seasonal patterns. The emphasis is on long-term investment, anticipating considerable profits in the forthcoming months.

The current condition of the natural gas market is a mixture of instability and opportunity, with several factors steering its trajectory. The imminent winter season, along with global events and supply issues, are crucial in setting the market’s course. The strategy is one of prudence and gradual investment, steering clear of early substantial investments and exploiting the trade’s cyclical characteristics.

Ultimately, the natural gas markets are navigating a route filled with disturbances and potential upward momentum. The merging of EMAs around the $3.00 level, the spike in seasonal demand, and global supply factors are molding the market environment. A thoughtful and patient investment strategy is vital to traverse the market variances and to leverage the arising opportunities. The market is brimming with prospects, and careful scrutiny and strategic alignment are essential to reaping the rewards. Whether it’s the repercussions of global events or the fluctuations in seasonal demand, each aspect holds significant weight in the evolving market story, necessitating a well-rounded and knowledgeable approach to investment in the natural gas markets.

