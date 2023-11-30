Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Attempt a Bounce

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 01.12.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

As previously discussed, it underscores the importance of maintaining low leverage when dealing with natural gas, given its high sensitivity to weather reports, particularly in the northeastern United States. Trading natural gas essentially equates to trading the weather, a precarious endeavor, to say the least. However, technical factors also come into play.

The current trendline intersects with the 50% Fibonacci level, following a recent 40% surge. This convergence suggests that value hunters may be reentering the market. For context, the temperature in the northeastern United States currently hovers at a bone-chilling 24°F or subzero Celsius. While a slight warming trend is anticipated, it won’t be enough to deter residents from cranking up the heat. This alone highlights the market’s capricious nature, but other concerns loom large among traders.

Foremost among these concerns is the potential decline in electricity demand should a severe economic downturn materialize. Such a scenario would exert downward pressure on natural gas prices, although the prevailing focus remains on the weather. However, it’s worth noting that the recent downturn appears to have been overplayed, though leaping into the market with an all-in mentality remains fraught with danger. Personally, I’ve opted for the relative safety of the ETF market, where I’m inching closer to breaking even. While I remain bullish on the prospects of a market rebound, establishing a large position at this juncture is a risky proposition. Recent weeks have underscored the perils of navigating the futures market, particularly for the average retail trader.

Conversely, if you’re seeking exposure to the energy sector at this time, it’s likely that oil will outperform natural gas. Nevertheless, even oil isn’t immune to concerns over dwindling demand stemming from an economic slowdown.

In the end, the natural gas market’s fortunes appear to be intricately tied to the capricious whims of the weather, particularly in the northeastern United States. While technical factors suggest potential value opportunities, it’s crucial to approach the market with caution, given its volatility. Diversifying into alternative energy assets, such as oil, may offer a more stable investment avenue. Nonetheless, the specter of economic slowdown looms large over the energy sector, warranting vigilance from all market participants.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.