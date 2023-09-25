Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues Its Accumulation

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 26.09.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market has recently exhibited a subtle rally on Monday, marked by a consistent pattern revolving around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This pattern signifies an ongoing accumulation phase within the market, characterized by a gradual upward trend. In this context, the virtue of patience takes center stage for investors, underscoring the importance of adopting a long-term perspective.

A crucial level demanding attention is the psychological milestone of $3.00, historically serving as a formidable resistance point. Despite a minor setback during Friday’s trading session, it underscores the market’s continuous deliberations about its ability to gather sufficient momentum. While temperature fluctuations can sway natural gas prices, the intricacies of futures trading necessitate cautious and prudent steps, especially given the amplified impact of leveraged positions.

In the event of a reversal, indicated by a breach below the 50-Day EMA, the market might seek support around the historically robust $2.50 level. Under ordinary circumstances, such a scenario could trigger a more substantial decline, possibly approaching the $2,00 level over time. 5$ is an ambitious target to the upside, but perhaps where we will end up by the end of winter.

Taking a broader perspective, the European Union’s role as a major natural gas consumer cannot be underestimated. As winter approaches, the EU faces significant supply challenges, reverberating through natural gas contracts. In response, the EU is anticipated to turn to the United States for liquefied natural gas, further impacting the intricate balance of supply and demand. These dynamics, coupled with the inherent cyclicality of the natural gas market, make a compelling case for a sustained long-term uptrend.

However, it is essential to approach this market with the mindset of an investor, prioritizing long-term prospects over quick gains. The cyclical nature of natural gas, coupled with the ever-shifting dynamics of supply and demand that literally move with the weather, underscores the critical role of patience as a cornerstone of a successful investment strategy. While short-term fluctuations are part of the game, the long-term horizon appears promising for those willing to endure choppy behavior.

Ultimately, the natural gas market is currently entrenched in an accumulation phase, with the $3.00 level taking center stage. The potential for upward movement is supported by cyclic patterns and supply-demand dynamics, with the European Union’s supply challenges adding complexity. For investors, patience and a strategic outlook are paramount for effectively navigating this market and realizing rewards over the long haul.

